BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Its natural gas sales volume has fallen 6 percent below normal due to the impact of flooding in central provinces, it told the stock exchange

* Its Bang Pa-In terminal in flood-hit Ayutthaya province has suspended distribution, although other terminals can substitute for it

* Some 8 percent of its petrol service stations have been suspended; 11 percent of its NGV service stations have been suspended

* PTT has all-risk insurance coverage which includes damage from flooding for all assets

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)