UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
BANGKOK Oct 25 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :
* Has temporarily reduced its petroleum production in north and central provinces due to floods, it told the stock exchange
* Expects daily sales volume to fall by about 4 percent of total after production cut
* The affected projects include S1 and PTTEP 1
* Has all-risk insurance to cover the damage from the flood (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.