BANGKOK Oct 25 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Has temporarily reduced its petroleum production in north and central provinces due to floods, it told the stock exchange

* Expects daily sales volume to fall by about 4 percent of total after production cut

* The affected projects include S1 and PTTEP 1

* Has all-risk insurance to cover the damage from the flood (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)