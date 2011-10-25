BANGKOK Oct 25 National carrier Thai Airways International Pcl said on Tuesday it may reduce international flights from Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport due to a shortage of staff because flooding has made living and travel conditions difficult in the capital.

"We are considering whether we should reduce flights. If the situation is prolonged, we are facing a shortage of staff -- many have houses in Don Muang district," Thai Airways President Piyasvasti Amranand told Reuters, referring to the area around Bangkok's old airport, parts of which are flooded.

He also said the number of foreign tourists might be reduced because of the problems.

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)