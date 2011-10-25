BANGKOK Oct 25 National carrier Thai Airways
International Pcl said on Tuesday it may reduce
international flights from Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport
due to a shortage of staff because flooding has made living and
travel conditions difficult in the capital.
"We are considering whether we should reduce flights. If the
situation is prolonged, we are facing a shortage of staff --
many have houses in Don Muang district," Thai Airways President
Piyasvasti Amranand told Reuters, referring to the area around
Bangkok's old airport, parts of which are flooded.
He also said the number of foreign tourists might be reduced
because of the problems.
