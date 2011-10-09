BANGKOK Oct 9 Nearly 200 factories, including
one run by Japanese car maker Honda Motor Co Ltd ,
closed in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya because of
flooding, which could threaten Bangkok this week, officials said
on Sunday.
About 261 people have died since late July in flood-related
incidents, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation
said. Some 2.3 million people have been affected in the worst
flooding to hit parts of Thailand in 50 years, mainly in the
centre, north and northeast.
The Rojana estate in Ayutthaya province, run by Rojana
Industrial Park Pcl , was flooded after a wall of
sandbags failed to hold back water overnight.
"All 198 factories at Rojana have to be closed because the
water is about 5.1 metres high," Industry Minister Wannarat
Channukul told Reuters.
A Honda spokeswoman said it had moved about 3,000 assembled
cars from the estate to other areas. Hana Microelectronics Pcl
has also had to close its plant in
Ayutthaya.
On Thursday the Center for Economic and Business
Forecasting, part of the University of the Thai Chamber of
Commerce, cut its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP)
growth this year to 3.6 percent from 4.4 percent because of the
floods.
It put the impact of the flooding at between 1.0 and 1.3
percentage points of GDP and said its new growth forecast would
have been lower but for recent strength in exports.
The commerce ministry said on Friday it had slashed its
forecast for the main rice crop, which farmers are just starting
to bring in, to 21 million tonnes from 25 million because of the
flooding.
Thailand is the world's biggest rice exporter. The crop
damage will add to the pressure on export prices, already being
forced up by the high buying price set under a government
intervention scheme aimed at helping poor farmers.
BANGKOK PREPARES FOR EVACUATION
Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra said in a statement
the authorities were preparing an evacuation plan to move people
from affected areas if floods hit the capital, much of which is
just two metres above sea level.
Some riverside areas have already suffered minor flooding
but the level of the Chao Phraya River could rise sharply from
Oct. 15-18 when a large amount of water will reach the area from
the north, where dams are close to overflowing, at a time of
high sea tides.
The government was trying to accelerate the drainage of
water from the Chao Phraya into the sea before the high tide.
Other Southeast Asian countries have suffered serious
flooding in recent weeks because of heavy monsoon rains combined
with tropical storms.
The death toll from two strong typhoons that cut across the
north of the Philippines' main island and left behind widespread
flooding had risen to 101 as of Sunday, the national disaster
agency said.
At least 167 people had died in Cambodia by late last week
and 15 in Vietnam.
