BANGKOK Oct 25 Airports of Thailand Pcl
said on Tuesday it was confident that Bangkok's Don
Muang airport could continue to operate despite flooding in
parts of the surrounding area.
"We think we can manage the situation. Some areas of the
airport are flooded and we are trying to drain water from inner
areas, which are still operating as normal," Chairman Sumet
Photimanee told reporters.
Earlier, budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai
Airways International Pcl , said it had stopped
domestic flights from Don Muang with immediate effect until Nov.
1.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)