* Flooding will hit OEMs in affected areas; Honda seen hit
hardest
* Expect slowdown in production in the near term - analyst
By Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Oct 10 Thailand's worst flooding in
five decades could disrupt the operations of automobile and
parts makers that use the Southeast Asian country as a
production base, industry analysts said on Monday.
About 270 people have died since late July in the floods,
mainly in the centre, north and northeast, the Department of
Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.
Nearly 200 factories, including one run by Japanese car
maker Honda Motor Co Ltd , have had to close in the
central province of Ayutthaya after an industrial estate run by
Rojana Industrial Park Pcl was flooded.
Pitak Pruittisarikorn, executive vice president of Honda
Automobile (Thailand) Co Ltd, told reporters it was too early to
estimate the total cost of damage but said hundreds of cars
waiting for delivery to clients had been submerged in water.
"We have the insurance to cover the plant and all the
machines. We're urging the government to help drain water out as
soon as possible," Pitak said after a meeting with the Industry
Ministry.
Last week, Honda moved about 3,000 assembled cars from the
estate to other areas.
"It (flooding) will affect all original equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) as suppliers in Ayutthaya and in Pathum
Thani (Navanakorn) supply all major suppliers," said Hajime
Yamamoto, Thailand director for Colorado-based research firm IHS
Automotive.
"Honda will be hit hardest due to its location but others
will nonetheless feel the disruption."
Thailand is a major centre for car production for most of
the world's biggest manufacturers, but their assembly plants are
mostly in eastern Rayong province, which has not been badly
affected by flooding.
However, Honda, Japan's third-largest car maker, has two
plants located at the Rojana Industrial Park and can produce
240,000 vehicles a year there. It halted production and
evacuated workers from the Ayutthaya plants last Thursday.
"Since suppliers may have one week of stock, the other OEMs
will face production halts from one week later, but we need to
wait until the last moment to confirm which OEMs will halt
production," Yamamoto said.
Rojana Industrial Park, 70 km (45 miles) from downtown
Bangkok, covers 1,164 hectares (2,875 acres). Canon Inc
, Nikon Corp , Hitachi Metals Ltd and
Siam Cement are among companies with operations on the
estate, according to Rojana's website.
An industry source said there were 20 car part plants on the
Rojana and Saharat Nakorn industrial estates affected by the
floods. That accounted for 10 percent of the total parts
production of the country.
The Saharat Nakorn estate has 43 manufacturing plants with
almost 15,000 workers, with Japanese manufacturing facilities
making up the largest proportion of investment at 70 percent.
Ammar Master, a senior market analyst at the Asian unit of
J.D. Power and Associates, a California-based industry research
firm, said: "There will certainly be some impact on production
due to the flooding in Ayutthaya."
"While automakers will have a stock of components, we expect
a slowdown in production in the immediate term," he said.
"Measures taken are likely to be similar to those
implemented in the immediate aftermath of the (March earthquake)
disaster in Japan."
(Additional reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Pisit
Changplayngam; Editing by Alan Raybould)