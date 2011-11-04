BANGKOK Nov 4 Leading Thai banks expect loan
growth to slow from this quarter and into next year because of
flooding that has devastated industrial provinces, but the
central bank does not expect the floods to cause a big problem
with non-performing loans (NPLs).
One small lender, CIMB Thai Bank , said on Friday
it expected loan growth to exceed its target of 20 percent this
year and aimed for more than 20 percent growth next year on the
back of expected economic growth of 4.5-5.0 percent.
However, Bangkok Bank , Thailand's top lender, said
on Thursday it expected lower loan growth in the fourth quarter
due to the floods and said the slowdown would probably continue
into the first half of next year. .
Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank
also said they expected lending to slow in the fourth quarter,
generally the peak period for borrowing.
The flooding forced seven big industrial estates north of
Bangkok to close in October, affecting thousands of factories,
particularly in the auto and electronics sectors. Most will not
be up and running again until next year.
However, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul
told journalists at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand
late on Thursday that most of the firms involved on the estates
were insured and so should not have trouble servicing loans.
"Judging from the present condition of the banking system
here, I don't have any worries," he said.
Prasarn said firms on the seven industrial estates had total
outstanding credit of 66 billion baht ($2.2 billion). Some 56
percent was owed to Thai banks and 44 pct to foreign banks,
especially Japanese.
The banking sector's NPLs stood at 2.95 percent of lending
at the end of June, down from 3.57 percent at the end of
December.
Some increase is expected because of the flooding, but Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) said in late October it expected losses to be
moderate and saw no immediate need to change ratings.
Loan growth will be influenced by economic growth, and the
central bank has just cut its forecast for this year to 2.6
percent from 4.1 percent, with more than one percentage point of
the cut attributable to the floods, Prasarn said.
The drop in consumption and investment spending caused by
the floods and the international slowdown would take time to
recover, he said, but he remained positive on the outlook for
the Thai economy next year as long as the flood situation
improved by early December.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)