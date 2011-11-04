BANGKOK Nov 4 Leading Thai banks expect loan growth to slow from this quarter and into next year because of flooding that has devastated industrial provinces, but the central bank does not expect the floods to cause a big problem with non-performing loans (NPLs).

One small lender, CIMB Thai Bank , said on Friday it expected loan growth to exceed its target of 20 percent this year and aimed for more than 20 percent growth next year on the back of expected economic growth of 4.5-5.0 percent. .

However, Bangkok Bank , Thailand's top lender, said on Thursday it expected lower loan growth in the fourth quarter due to the floods and said the slowdown would probably continue into the first half of next year. .

Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank also said they expected lending to slow in the fourth quarter, generally the peak period for borrowing.

The flooding forced seven big industrial estates north of Bangkok to close in October, affecting thousands of factories, particularly in the auto and electronics sectors. Most will not be up and running again until next year.

However, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told journalists at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand late on Thursday that most of the firms involved on the estates were insured and so should not have trouble servicing loans.

"Judging from the present condition of the banking system here, I don't have any worries," he said.

Prasarn said firms on the seven industrial estates had total outstanding credit of 66 billion baht ($2.2 billion). Some 56 percent was owed to Thai banks and 44 pct to foreign banks, especially Japanese.

The banking sector's NPLs stood at 2.95 percent of lending at the end of June, down from 3.57 percent at the end of December.

Some increase is expected because of the flooding, but Fitch Ratings (Thailand) said in late October it expected losses to be moderate and saw no immediate need to change ratings.

Loan growth will be influenced by economic growth, and the central bank has just cut its forecast for this year to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent, with more than one percentage point of the cut attributable to the floods, Prasarn said.

The drop in consumption and investment spending caused by the floods and the international slowdown would take time to recover, he said, but he remained positive on the outlook for the Thai economy next year as long as the flood situation improved by early December. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)