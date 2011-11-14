* Plants drying out, operations at some firms resume
* Water held back at two Bangkok parks but risks remain
By Ploy Ten Kate and Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Nov 14 Clean-up work is under way
at four industrial estates in Thailand's central Ayutthaya
province as water has receded after devastating floods last
month, and some factories are already back at work, officials
said on Monday.
Tawee Narissirikul, deputy governor of Ayutthaya
province and head of its industrial rehabilitation
committee, said good progress had been made in restoring
industrial zones including Rojana Industrial Park,
Hi-Tech, Bang Pa-In and Factory Land.
"We are seeing fast progress," Tawee told Reuters. "Factory
Land, for instance, is now 95 percent dry with only a little bit
of water in front of the estate left to be drained."
"Twelve companies in the estate are back in business and
clean-up work is under way for the remaining plants," he added.
The water level at Bang Pa-In industrial estate -- where
hard drive maker Western Digital has two manufacturing
facilities -- has fallen to 70 cms (27 inches) from a peak of
1.80 metres after authorities started draining it out on Nov. 8.
Tawee said a big clean-up would start at Bang Pa-In on Nov.
20 and some plants might restart from Nov. 25.
Thailand's worst flooding in at least five decades has
swamped seven estates north of the capital, disrupting global
supply chains. The floodwater running down from the north of the
country has killed 562 people since July.
Even though water was now receding, supply disruption would
remain a problem for some time, said Kobkarn
Wattanavrangkul, chairwoman of Toshiba Corporation's
Thai unit, adding it was too early to estimate the impact.
" We don't aim to resume operations until early next
year," she said, referring to its plants in Bangkadi and
Nava Nakorn Industrial Park, both in central Pathum Thani
province.
WATER RECEDING
Two estates in greater Bangkok have come under threat this
month but may escape serious flooding.
Water in canals by Bang Chan industrial estate had receded
on Monday and more firms had decided to reopen their factories
after protectively closing them last week, said Yongyuth
Thongsuk, deputy permanent secretary at the Industry
Ministry.
"More companies in the estate have resumed their
plants, so we're down to 12 closed from 16 last week," he told
Reuters.
Bang Chan, 15 km (9 miles) north of Suvarnabhumi Airport, is
home to 93 factories run by local and international companies
including Nestle SA, instant noodle maker YumYum and
President Bakery Pcl, which makes buns for McDonald's
.
The situation at the Lat Krabang estate has stabilised
although water has surrounded the zone for days.
Unilever, Isuzu Motors, Johnson & Johnson
and Cadbury Pcl are among those running 231 factories
employing 48,000 workers at Lat Krabang, located 10 km from the
airport, which is itself protected by a huge dike and
functioning normally.
Thailand is the main Southeast Asian manufacturing hub for
Japanese auto-related companies and the floods have caused a
shortage of parts that has idled production in Japan and
elsewhere, including North America for some manufacturers.
Toyota Motor Corp said that its production in Japan
would return to near normal levels next week after the floods
disrupted parts supplies.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp resumed production at its
Thai plants from Monday.
Honda Motor Co, the hardest hit of the
Japanese car firms, said it would take longer for its production
to be up and running again.
"There is no schedule for Honda to resume production at this
point," Raewadee Rakpathum, a spokeswoman for Honda Motor
Co's Thai unit, said .
Honda had to shut its assembly plant in the central province
of Ayutthaya, closing down 4.7 percent of its global output.
Other big car producers tend to have assembly plants in the
southeast, away from the flooding.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)