* Two estates may be safe if water held back another week
* Up to 80 pct of Ayutthaya's plants may restart next month
- minister
* Rojana estate to finish draining water by early Dec
* Nissan, Honda, Mazda resume some operations
By Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Nov 15 Floodwater continued to
surround two industrial estates in the east of Bangkok on
Tuesday but defences were holding up, while Thailand's industry
minister said the bulk of factories in flood-hit zones north of
the capital could be back at work soon.
Seri Supharatid, director of Rangsit University's Centre on
Climate Change and Disaster, said the authorities had succeeded
in stabilising the water level at Bang Chan and Lat Krabang
industrial estates in Bangkok and less water was now running
down from provinces to its north.
"What we're seeing now is that the water level has become
more stable. So, even though we can't say 100 percent, risks are
clearly going down," Seri told Reuters.
"If the estates manage to hold for seven more days, with
water continuing to recede, there's a good chance that they may
be safe."
The flooding in Thailand has claimed 562 lives since late
July and swamped 891 factories in seven industrial estates north
of the capital, disrupting the supply chains of many
international companies, including Toyota Motor Corp,
Sony Corp and Lenovo Group Ltd.
Although water is now receding in central provinces and
parts of northern Bangkok that were flooded, the situation
remains serious to the east and west of the capital.
Flooding hit Samut Sakhon province to the west of Bangkok on
the Gulf of Thailand about four days ago and is taking longer
than expected to flow into the sea, Reuters reporters said.
However, in central Ayutthaya province, clean-up work is
under way at Rojana Industrial Park Pcl, Hi-Tech, Bang
Pa-In and Factory Land, which were overwhelmed by floods from
the beginning of October. Some factories are already back at
work.
Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul said up to 80 percent
of manufacturing plants in the five industrial parks in
Ayutthaya could probably be up and running again next month.
"We're quite confident that most factories will be able to
start producing again in December," Wannarat told reporters.
Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it had already
restarted its biodiesel plant in Bang Pa-In, although tech firms
that need a cleaner environment may need as long as six months
to resume operations, an industry group said.
BACK TO WORK
Japan's Nissan Motor Co, which shut its factory in
Samut Prakan province on Oct. 14, said on its website it had
begun limited production at its plant from Monday.
Mazda Motor Corp also restarted production of
passenger cars at its factory jointly operated with Ford Motor
Co on Monday, initially with one shift, with the aim of
returning to a full two shifts on Nov. 21.
Honda Motor Co resumed production of some models of
motorcycles and power products at its Thai Honda Manufacturing
Co Ltd on the Lat Krabang estate on Monday as parts became
available again. There has been no flood damage to the plant.
However, Honda's car production base on the Rojana park,
suspended since Oct. 4, remains closed.
Rojana told the stock exchange it had been draining water
from its estate on Nov. 11 and expected to finish the process by
the beginning of December, when cleaning-up and repair work
could start.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said last week about 120
billion baht ($3.9 billion) had been set aside for the flood
recovery effort, a figure that rises to 130 billion baht when
local government funds are added.
In the longer term, the government plans to overhaul
Thailand's water management systems to try to prevent another
disaster of this magnitude, seen as vital to maintain its
position as a regional manufacturing hub for global firms.
Nobuyuki Murahashi, president of Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
Thai unit, said it had no plans to scale back its
investment in Thailand.
It is going ahead with a 20 billion baht project to build an
environmentally friendly "eco car" in Thailand and is on track
for production to begin in March 2012.
($1 = 30.76 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat, Khettiya
Jittapong and Jutarat Skulpichetrat; Editing by Alan Raybould)