BANGKOK Nov 29 Thailand's government said on Tuesday it would let Honda Motor Co import assembled cars tariff-free until next June to replace output lost because of recent flooding.
The imported amount must not exceed the total normally produced in the country, Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Other car producers, who have not been as badly hit as Honda, will not benefit in the same way but they can bring in parts and machinery to replace damaged goods, he said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.