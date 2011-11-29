BANGKOK Nov 29 Honda Motor Co Ltd :

* Honda expects flooding to cut its 2011 domestic sales by 30 percent from the normal annual sales of 120,000 units, Pitak Pruittisarikorn, executive vice president of Honda Automobile (Thailand), said

* Plans to scrap several 'hundreds' of flood-damaged new cars after flooding at Rojana Industrial Park Pcl in central Ayutthaya province

* The plant, with an annual capacity of 240,000 units, has been shut since early October