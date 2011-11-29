BANGKOK Nov 29 Honda Motor Co Ltd :
* Honda expects flooding to cut its 2011 domestic sales by 30 percent from the normal annual sales of 120,000 units, Pitak Pruittisarikorn, executive vice president of Honda Automobile (Thailand), said
* Plans to scrap several 'hundreds' of flood-damaged new cars after flooding at Rojana Industrial Park Pcl in central Ayutthaya province
* The plant, with an annual capacity of 240,000 units, has been shut since early October (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.