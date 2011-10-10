BANGKOK Oct 10 Thai rescue workers scrambled on
Monday to prevent a humanitarian disaster as the worst flooding
in half a century swamped large sections of the country, shut
factories and stranded thousands of people.
Nearly 270 people have been killed in heavy monsoon rains,
floods and mudslides since July that have battered 30 of
Thailand's 77 provinces, authorities said.
About 3.4 million acres (1.38 million hectares) of farm land
is under water -- about 13 times the size of Hong Kong. More
then 700,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.
In the hard-hit central province of Ayutthaya, 198 factories
in a big industrial estate, including an assembly plant of Honda
Motor Co Ltd , closed after flood waters breached a wall
of sandbags at the weekend.
"There will certainly be some impact on production due to
the flooding in Ayutthaya," Ammar Master, a senior market
analyst at the Asian unit of J.D. Power and Associates, a
California-based industry research firm.
"While automakers will have components in stock, we expect a
slowdown in production in the immediate term," he said.
"Measures taken are likely to be similar to those implemented in
the immediate aftermath of the (March earthquake) disaster in
Japan."
Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul estimated the initial
cost of damage had reached more than 20 billion baht ($645
million)in Ayutthaya province alone.
"This is just a rough estimate. We still can't get to all
parts of the area due to heavy flooding," he said, adding that
he would travel with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to
Ayutthaya later on Monday.
THOUSANDS PACKED INTO EVACUATION CENTRES
Bangkok, much of which is only two metres (78 inches) above
sea level, has seen only minor flooding but officials are
preparing for worse this week and considering evacuation plans
for some sections of the city of about 12 million people.
The Chao Phraya river running through the capital, already
high because of water coming from overflowing dams in the north,
could be swollen from around Oct. 13 by further heavy rain plus
high sea tides affecting its estuary.
First Army Region Commander Lieutenant General Udomdej
Sritabutr said three evacuation centers had been set up to
support 7,000 evacuees in Ayutthaya province. At least 2,000
rescue workers have been sent to the area with nearly 1,000
boats and 155 trucks.
Ayutthaya provincial hall has been turned into a makeshift
evacuation center, packed with thousands in tents.
Economists are cutting forecasts for economic growth this
year because of the floods but say reconstruction work will push
up demand eventually, especially early next year.
Nearly 200 factories, including one run by Japanese car
maker Honda, closed in Ayutthaya because of flooding. The Rojana
estate in Ayutthaya, run by Rojana Industrial Park Pcl
, was flooded after a wall of sandbags collapsed.
A Honda spokeswoman said it had moved about 3,000 assembled
cars from the estate to other areas. Hana Microelectronics Pcl
has also had to close its plant in
Ayutthaya.
The commerce ministry said on Friday it had slashed its
forecast for the main rice crop, which farmers are just starting
to bring in, to 21 million tonnes from 25 million because of the
flooding.
Thailand is the world's biggest rice exporter. The crop
damage will add to the pressure on export prices, already being
forced up by the high buying price set under a government
intervention scheme aimed at helping poor farmers.
Other Southeast Asian countries have suffered serious
flooding in recent weeks because of heavy monsoon rains combined
with tropical storms.
The death toll from two strong typhoons that cut across the
north of the Philippines' main island and left behind widespread
flooding had risen to 101 as of Sunday, the national disaster
agency said.
($1 = 30.990 Thai Baht)
(Additional reporting by Ploy Ten Kate, Writing by Alan
Raybould. Editing by Jason Szep and Jonathan Thatcher)