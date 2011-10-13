* Third of the country already affected, GDP forecasts
slashed
* High tides, overflowing reservoirs threaten Bangkok at
weekend
* Army brought in to strengthen Bangkok flood defences
(Adds comment from prime minister, new damage estimate)
By Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, Oct 13 Workers and soldiers raced to
finish defensive walls around inner Bangkok on Thursday as
floodwater that has covered about a third of Thailand threatened
the capital.
At least 283 people have been killed around the country by
heavy monsoon rain, floods and mudslides since late July and in
the past week industrial zones north of Bangkok have been
inundated, adding to the damage to the economy.
After a meeting with ministers, army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha
told reporters that flood barriers in three vulnerable locations
in Bangkok had almost been completed.
"We talked about evacuation plans to help people living near
the Chao Phraya river. If there's an emergency, we're ready to
act," he said.
"The worry now is that from today until Oct. 19 there will
be a high tide and the important thing is to push water out to
the sea as fast as possible."
Bangkok accounts for about 41 percent of Thailand's economy
and any serious disruption to life in the capital could cause
growth forecasts to be slashed further.
Kittirat Na Ranong, deputy prime minister in charge of the
economy, told reporters that the flood damage was estimated at
more than 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion), over 1 percent of
GDP, and could get worse.
Consumer confidence fell in September because of the floods
and could plunge in October, according to economists at the
University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, the university cut its forecast for GDP growth
this year to 3.6 percent from 4.4 percent and then cut it again
on Thursday to 3.0-3.5 percent.
The Finance Ministry has cut its growth forecast to 3.7
percent from 4.0 percent.
The province of Ayutthaya to the north of Bangkok has been
badly hit and at least three big industrial estates there have
closed temporarily. A Nikon Corp digital SLR factory
and a Honda Motor Co Ltd assembly plant have closed.
The north, northeast and central plains of Thailand have
been worst hit and Bangkok -- which is only two metres (6.5 ft)
above sea level -- is in danger as water overflows from
reservoirs in the north, swelling the Chao Phraya river.
Some outer areas of greater Bangkok have already flooded but
authorities hope the centre will be saved by existing defensive
structures plus three new walls, which will help channel water
to the east and west of the city into the sea.
"UNDER CONTROL"
Run-off water from the north will arrive in the Bangkok area
at the weekend at the same time as high tides. This may also
coincide with storms and heavy rain.
Sanya Cheenimit, director of Bangkok's drainage and sewerage
department, reported flooding in three eastern districts of
Bangkok that were mainly farm areas.
"I want to reassure you that the flood situation in Bangkok
is still under control," he told Reuters. "All the 50 districts
of Bangkok have readied evacuation plans ... But for now,
there's still no sign that we need to move people out."
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was also optimistic.
"Bangkok we can say is safe, especially inner Bangkok,
behind the embankments there won't be a problem. Outer Bangkok
might have problems but the water won't be very high," she said
after surveying the area by helicopter.
Despite the reassurances, residents have stocked up on
bottled water and foodstuffs such as instant noodles.
More than 2 million people are estimated to have been
affected by floods around the country and essential goods are in
short supply in some areas because of disruption to road and
rail traffic, with some main roads to the north cut off.
Hundreds of volunteers gathered on Thursday at the
government's flood crisis centre at Bangkok's old Don Muang
airport, loading donated water, food and medicines on to trucks
to be distributed to the worst-hit areas outside the capital.
In Bangkok, authorities are most concerned about 27
communities with 1,200 households along the river.
"We are worried about all the areas near the Chao Phraya
river," army chief Prayuth said.
"We've asked people not to break the flood barriers because
it may cause water to overflow into Bangkok," he added.
Some residents of flooded outer areas have vented their
anger at the temporary walls put up to protect the capital.
The governor of the neighbouring province of Pathum Thani
called on Wednesday for a state of emergency to be declared to
give the security forces power to stop such acts, but Yingluck
ruled that was not necessary.
($1 = 30.835 Thai Baht)
(Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring, Pracha
Hariraksapitak, Viparat Jantraprap and Jutarat Skulpichetrat;
Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Sugita Katyal and Yoko
Nishikawa)