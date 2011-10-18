* Finance minister sees economy contracting in Q4
* Cabinet approves big increase in budget deficit
* Bangkok governor warns the capital still at risk
* Central bank seen holding rates despite
inflation-economists
(Recasts with interview with finance minister)
By Alan Raybould
BANGKOK, Oct 18 Thailand's economy may grow by
little more than 2 percent this year because of floods that have
devastated parts of the country and forced a series of
industrial estates to close, the finance minister said on
Tuesday.
The economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, will probably
shrink 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier,
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala added in an interview with Reuters,
the clearest indication yet of the disaster's economic toll.
His ministry forecast in late September that the economy
would grow 4.0 percent this year.
The central bank could help by cutting interest rates when
it reviews policy on Wednesday, he said.
"For the Bank of Thailand to lower the interest rate would
be nice because, at least for the short term, it would lower the
costs for businesses," he said.
"But I don't have the authority to interfere. I only hope
that the Bank of Thailand has enough common sense to judge their
way forward."
The central bank has raised its policy rate to 3.50 percent
from a record low of 1.25 percent in stages since July last year
to cool inflation.
Flooding in the north, northeast and centre of the country
has killed at least 315 people since July and damaged large
areas of farmland in the world's top exporter of rice.
The cost to the economy could go far higher if Bangkok,
which accounts for 41 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
is hit by floods.
Monsoon rain, high tides and water flowing from reservoirs
in northern Thailand had threatened the capital at the weekend
but its defensive system of dikes and canals held.
However, Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra warned the
danger was not over, even if the city escapes the sort of
flooding that has overwhelmed other areas, including the ancient
capital of Ayutthaya and its centuries-old temples.
"We are still concerned that there could be more rain and
high sea tides at the end of this month that could put us at
risk again," Sukhumbhand said on Tuesday, asking residents to
leave temporary dikes made of sandbags in place.
MIXED MESSAGES
At least six big industrial estates have now been halted by
the floods, mostly in central Ayutthaya province.
Officials had sent conflicting signals about the danger to
the Nava Nakorn industrial estate north of Bangkok, which has
270 plants and about 270,000 workers, until the government told
firms to halt operations on Monday as floodwater breached its
walls.
Hiroshi Minami, head of the local unit of Japanese chip
maker Rohm Co Ltd , said the government did not appear
to have learnt from experience at other industrial estates.
"We needed early warning," he told Reuters Television on
Tuesday, adding Rohm customers around the world would suffer.
Reuters reporters said production appeared to have halted at
the estate and workers were trying to protect their factories.
An army official said at least 10 percent were under water.
Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul said Western Digital
Corp could lose about 80 billion baht ($2.6 billion) in
exports of hard disk drives from two plants forced to close
because of the floods.
It might take the company eight months to resume operations,
he added. It sources 60 percent of its global output from
Thailand.
CP All Pcl , the country's biggest convenience
store operator under the 7-Eleven brand, said it had closed
about 150 outlets, up from 70 last week, and shut a distribution
centre in Nonthaburi province.
The government is pushing ahead with a big increase in the
minimum wage from April 1 despite the huge bill companies face
to restart their operations once the waters subside.
That will add to the central bank's dilemma at the policy
meeting on Wednesday. Core inflation is near 3 percent, the top
of its target range, but the economy is under threat from both
the floods and lower demand in Western export markets.
To fund the recovery effort, the cabinet approved an
increase in the budget deficit to 400 billion baht ($13 billion)
for the fiscal year from Oct. 1 from an initially agreed 350
billion.
Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the government
would look at ways to borrow "several hundreds of billions of
baht" to fund the rebuilding and Finance Minister Thirachai said
it could turn to a multilateral institution to tap into its
technical expertise as well as its funding.
($1 = 30.610 baht)
(Additional reporting by Jason Szep, Panarat Thepgumpanat,
Pracha Hariraksapitak, Jutarat Skulpichetrat, Prasit Promthong,
Orathai Sriring and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat in Bangkok and
Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Robert Birsel)