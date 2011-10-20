* Damage to industry may exceed $3.3 bln; Sony hit
* PM Yingluck under fire over crisis handling
* Minister says 90 pct of Bangkok is safe; sluice gates to
open
* Shelters for 45,000 people prepared
(Updates with new comments, details)
By Pracha Hariraksapitak and Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Oct 20 Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra said on Thursday Thailand was in crisis and the
government was struggling to cope as the worst floods in half a
century threatened to engulf the capital, Bangkok.
Yingluck, under fire for her management of the flooding that
has killed at least 320 people since July and devastated
industrialised areas in the centre of the country, called for
national unity in the face of the crisis.
"I have to admit the government can't keep a close eye on
every spot. Now is a time of national crisis. Everybody should
work together," she said at a crisis centre set up at Bangkok's
Don Muang airport.
"Blaming each other won't help. Today we need unity to solve
the problem," she added.
Yingluck said authorities in Bangkok would
coordinate to open, either entirely or partially, every sluice
gate in the city to allow water estimated at 8-10 million cubic
metres per day to flow around the inner city to the sea.
An additional 50,000 armed forces personnel
and 30,000 police would be placed on standby to assist in flood
relief.
Shelters for as many as 45,000 people were being
prepared as a precaution. Residents of several northern
districts had already packed up their belongings and left or
waded waist-deep in water through normally bustling shopping
streets.
Water now covers a third of Thailand's provinces, some 4
million acres (1.6 million hectares) in the north, northeast and
centre of the country.
Huge industrial estates to the north of Bangkok have been
swamped and the central bank put the damage to industry at more
than 100 billion baht ($3.3 billion) on Thursday.
It has been raising interest rates for more than a year to
fight inflation but it left them unchanged at a meeting on
Wednesday and said on Thursday it was ready to call a special
meeting to cut them if necessary.
Japan's Sony Corp said it would delay the launch of
several new cameras due in November after floods forced a halt
in production at some of its Thai plants.
The output of Japanese car makers has fallen by about 6,000
units a day because of the flooding.
Rice traders and industry analysts said as much as 3.5
million tonnes of paddy, equivalent to 2 million tonnes of
milled rice, may have been damaged and loading of 100,000 tonnes
may have been delayed.
Thailand is the world's biggest rice exporter.
BANGKOK IN DANGER?
Water from the north is flowing towards Bangkok and the
authorities have been trying desperately to divert it around the
inner city using a defensive system of dikes and canals.
The immediate danger seemed to have passed at the weekend,
when high estuary tides and heavy rain added to the problem, but
residents are braced for trouble again.
In one northern district, floodwater flowed into the canals
as villagers tried to repair an embankment with sandbags. Some
people rowed through streets on makeshift rafts.
"I'm really scared, I couldn't sleep last night. I heard the
water would come. I didn't know what to do," said Sakor
Byuanpanat, 54, in the Sai Mai district, whose home was
knee-deep in water.
Pracha Promnok, justice minister and head of
the government crisis centre , said water had been
released into canals and levels were stable, meaning central
Bangkok would be spared the brunt of the floods.
"I assure you Bangkok is 90 percent safe from flooding.
But we need to monitor the remaining 10 percent," he told
reporters on Thursday.
Just hours earlier, Pracha had said there was a threat
of Bangkok being "swamped" if machines broke down or the
situation was mismanaged.
Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra also appeared to
have reversed his stance from a day earlier. In contrast to
Yingluck's statements, he said Bangkok was not in crisis because
only seven districts were in danger.
The mixed messages have eroded public confidence in the
government's ability to deal with the crisis and fuelled talk of
a rift between the ruling Puea Thai Party and the Bangkok
Metropolitan Authority, controlled by the opposition
Democrats.
A survey of 415 residents in Bangkok and nearby
provinces by pollsters at Assumption University this week showed
87 percent thought the government's information was
unreliable.
The crisis is expected to spark a debate in coming
weeks about whether some of the big-spending, populist policies
that helped bring Yingluck to power should be scrapped or
delayed in favour of projects to repair the damage caused by the
flooding.
Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said
economic growth this year could be more than one percentage
point less than the 4.1 percent the central bank has forecast.
Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said on Tuesday
growth may be just a bit more than 2 percent.
The damage to the economy will be far higher if flooding
hits Bangkok, which accounts for 41 percent of GDP.
Concern about contaminated tap water prompted Bangkok
residents to rush to buy bottled water and one big, central
supermarket run by Big C Supercenter Pcl sold out.
Some 162 shelters have been prepared in case of evacuation
and people in seven districts in the northeast of Bangkok were
told to prepare for flooding.
($1 = 30.675 baht)
(Additional reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat, Jutarat
Skulpichetrat, Sinthana Kosolpradit,; Panarat Thepgumpanat,
Khettiya Jittapong and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty;
Editing by Alan Raybould)