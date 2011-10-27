* Bangkok city officials start evacuating 1 more northern
district
* Traffic jams as residents escape to south, east; hotel
rooms scarce
* Those remaining stockpile food, water, fortify homes
* Deputy PM says recovery phase will create large number of
jobs
(Adds details throughout)
By Alan Raybould and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, Oct 27 Thailand's prime minister said
Bangkok was fighting the forces of nature on Thursday as
residents fled, rivers swelled and floodwater threatened to
burst through dikes protecting the capital.
The country's worst flooding in half a century, caused in
part by unusually heavy monsoon rain, has killed 373 people
since mid-July and disrupted the lives of nearly 2.5 million,
until now mostly in the north and central provinces.
But Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, a novice politician
who only took office in August, told reporters the crisis had
now reached a critical point for Bangkok.
"It seems like we're fighting against the forces of nature,
massive floodwater that is causing damage to several of our
dikes," she said. "What we can do now is to manage it, so that
it flows slowly, otherwise everybody will suffer."
As Yingluck's voice started to tremble, reporters asked if
she was crying.
"No, I haven't cried and I won't. I'll be strong to solve
this problem for the Thai people. Right now we need to release
floodwater to the sea as soon as possible and we need a quick
rehabilitation plan," she said.
Traffic in central Bangkok was light on the first day of a
five-day holiday, declared by Yingluck's government so people
could leave. However, a main road out of the city to the
flood-free south was jammed, with an exodus of cars to the
seaside town of Hua Hin and the eastern resort city of Pattaya,
where hotel rooms and homes to rent were hard to find.
"We're heading off to Hua Hin because people said it'll be
difficult, we should leave. If it gets worse, we won't come
back," resident Pornchai Tangsuwongthai told Reuters TV.
Bangkok, a city of at least 12 million people that accounts
for 41 percent of GDP, is in danger from run-off water from the
north coinciding with high tides on the Chao Phraya river, which
is already at a record high level in places.
Bangkok governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra, who has said many
parts of the capital could be in danger by the weekend, said not
all of the city would be hit.
"As the person in charge of Bangkok, I believe that the
water will not flood every district. Some districts might not be
inundated," he told reporters.
Sukhumbhand's comments have often contradicted those of
Yingluck and have exposed rifts between the government and city
authorities led by the opposition Democrat Party.
TV showed crowded domestic check-in counters at Bangkok's
main Suvarnabhumi airport. Don Muang, the city's old airport now
used mainly by budget carriers for internal flights, had to
close on Tuesday and services switched to Suvarnabhumi.
At least seven huge industrial estates have also had to
close to the north of Bangkok. The central bank has revised its
growth forecast for Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy to
3.1 percent this year from 4 percent as a result. The finance
minister's projection is a gloomier 2 percent.
Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na-Ranong said on Thursday he
expected job losses of no more than 10 percent of those employed
in the shuttered industrial zones and there would be plenty of
work when recovery efforts start.
"The government still need hundreds of thousands of workers
for reconstruction," Kittirat told reporters.
MORE EVACUATIONS
The defence ministry said 50,000 armed forces personnel were
standing by with 1,000 boats and 1,000 vehicles to help evacuate
people. Authorities said Sai Mai, a third district in the city's
north, was in danger and residents should evacuate.
The government crisis centre said there would soon be
evacuation centres in eight provinces that could take in between
100,000 and 200,000 people.
Late on Wednesday, the governor warned that dikes might not
hold and the city could be swamped. Yingluck has said floodwater
could remain in the capital for up to a month.
Banks and financial markets will operate normally during the
holiday from Thursday to Monday, although flooding has forced
373 branches to close, including 86 in Bangkok.
The stock market was up 2.3 percent at the close.
Recently it has reacted more to changing views on Europe's debt
crisis than to the floods, although banks have tended to fall
while drinking water and building material firms have climbed.
Bangkok residents have stocked up on food, and items such as
instant noodles and even rice are now in short supply, with
bottled water nowhere to be seen.
Some shops have restricted customers to small quantities to
prevent hoarding while many vendors who supply food to locals
and office workers were scarce in some districts.
Workers were busy bailing out water from the grounds of the
Grand Palace and the glittering Wat Pho temple, which are famous
city landmarks.
Thailand's tourism industry, which employs more than 2
million people and makes up 6 percent of GDP, is likely to take
a hit. The ministry said arrivals could be 500,000 to 1 million
below its target of 19 million this year
China urged its citizens not to go to Bangkok and told
tourists "in the disaster zone" to leave immediately. Britain
warned against all but essential travel in affected areas.
Tourists intrepid enough to brave the floods may also have
to contend with crocodiles.
Thailand is reckoned to be the world's biggest breeder of
crocodiles and scores are reported to have escaped from farms
during the floods. Several have been killed or captured in
residential areas in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya.
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Apornrath
Phoonphongphiphat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty
and Sugita Katyal)