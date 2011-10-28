* Bank of Thailand nearly halves projection of annual growth
to 2.6 pct
* Fitch estimates about $4.5 billion in losses, including to
industrial estates
* Cars, trucks stream out of Bangkok for the south
* At least 377 people killed since July, 2.2 million
affected
By Jason Szep and Martin Petty
BANGKOK, Oct 28 Traffic clogged roads out of the
Thai capital on Friday as tens of thousands of people fled ahead
of a high tide expected to worsen floods that have inundated
factories and prompted foreign governments to warn their
citizens to stay away.
Bangkok's Chao Phraya River is expected to burst its banks
over the weekend during the unusually high tide that begins on
Friday, causing some flooding in nearby areas. Buildings across
Bangkok have been sand-bagged for protection, and some
vulnerable streets were nearly deserted.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century, caused in part by
unusually heavy monsoon rain, have killed 377 people since
mid-July and disrupted the lives of nearly 2.2 million, until
now mostly in the north and central provinces.
"I want people to accept the problem, which will last for at
least two months because a lot of water is expected to arrive,"
Defence Minister Yutthasak Sasiprapa told reporters. "We'll try
to fix the situation."
Television footage showed cars and trucks bumper-to-bumper
leaving the city but the traffic department said it could not
put an exact figure on the size of Bangkok's exodus because much
of its monitoring equipment was under water. Airport and bus
departure lounges were also packed.
The government scrapped a proposal to dig channels into some
roads in eastern Bangkok to drain water, an idea backed by the
chairman of the Thailand unit of Toyota Motor Corp
whose factories have been badly flooded.
Authorities warned residents near the Chao Phraya they could
face rising waters. Roads around the Grand Palace, a top tourist
attraction, were already partially flooded along with some
streets in densely populated Chinatown.
A two-metre (6 1/2-ft) snake was caught by a taxi driver in
front of the Grand Palace, an area normally bustling with
tourists. Residents have also had to contend with crocodiles
escaping from flooded farms.
While many of the inner-city streets of Bangkok remained
dry, many suburbs toiled in surging floodwaters.
In a shantytown in Bang Phlad district, small wooden homes
were knee-deep in foul-smelling water with rubbish floating on
its surface. Residents carried belongings above their heads,
struggling against the current of water pumped back out to the
nearby river.
Tem Kaewkeow, 73, sat on a pile of tyres, staring at the
blank screen of a half-submerged television set.
"Everything is damaged, but what can I do? This is the force
of nature," he said, shirtless and sipping on water he had
boiled on a small gas stove.
"I don't plan to leave. This is my home."
SANDBAG WALLS COLLAPSE
At the district's Yanhee hospital, two dozen emergency room
doctors and nurses shovelled sand into sacks to fortify a
one-metre (3-ft) wall protecting the building as water levels
rose in a nearby canal brimming with trash.
"Everyone here is working around the clock to protect the
hospital," said Dr Supot Sumritvvanitcha, the hospital's chief
executive. "We're using trucks, motorbikes and boats to get help
to people. Yesterday, we brought a pregnant woman here by boat
to deliver a baby."
In Nonthaburi province bordering Bangkok, walls of sandbags
collapsed under the weight of surging floodwaters. A policeman
dressed in shorts, flip-flops and a vest directed traffic with a
megaphone as water gushed out of drains.
Cars with wheels submerged crawled at a snail's pace along
the road and exhausted drivers were seen pushing stalled
tuk-tuks -- Thailand's ubiquitous three-wheel, open-air taxis--
through the water.
Yingluck's government declared a five-day holiday from
Thursday to allow people to leave. Roads out of the city to the
flood-free south were jammed. Many were heading for the seaside
town of Hua Hin and the eastern resort city of Pattaya, where
hotel rooms and homes to rent were scarce.
Bangkok, a low-lying city of at least 12 million that
accounts for 41 percent of Thailand's $319 billion economy, is
in danger from run-off water from the north coinciding with the
high tide on the Chao Phraya, already at a record high level.
Prices of eggs and water-proof boots rose sharply, causing
Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranonga to assure anxious flood
victims they would have enough bottled drinking water, dairy
products, pork, chicken and other supplies.
Cash was also in heavy demand. The Bank of Thailand repeated
that there was enough money circulating to meet demand for three
months following a crush of withdrawals. Nearly 400 bank
branches have closed across the country due to the floods.
The economic toll continued to pile up across Thailand,
Southeast Asia's biggest auto production hub and a major base
for multinational companies, many of which face supply and
production disruptions after the floods shuttered at least seven
huge industrial estates north of Bangkok.
The Bank of Thailand nearly halved its projection of
economic growth this year to 2.6 percent from July's 4.1 percent
estimate, and said the economy -- Southeast Asia's second
largest -- would shrink by 1.9 percent in the December quarter
from the previous three months due to the floods.
Daihatsu Motor Co , which makes mini-vehicles for
Toyota Motor Corp , said it would reduce work to produce
Toyota-badged cars at two Japanese factories next week due to a
shortage of parts from Thailand.
But insured losses are likely to be at a manageable level
and will not trigger widespread solvency problems, said
credit-ratings agency Fitch Ratings.
Many Thais are uninsured and Japanese non-life insurers in
Thailand will bear the brunt of losses at the factories.
Fitch, citing Thai insurance regulatory data, estimated the
country faced about 140 billion baht ($4.5 billion) in losses,
including damage at the seven industrial estates. About 80
percent of that is covered by Japanese insurers but they are
unlikely to be affected badly, with about 85 percent of their
coverage ceded to foreign reinsurers, Fitch said.
The defence ministry said 50,000 armed forces personnel were
standing by with 1,000 boats and 1,000 vehicles to help evacuate
people. A government crisis centre said there would be
evacuation centres soon in eight provinces that could take in
between 100,000 and 200,000 people.
