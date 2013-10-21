BANGKOK Oct 21 Flood water on access roads has
led to the temporary suspension of 17 factories at Thailand's
Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, east of the capital
Bangkok, a senior official from the industrial zone said on
Monday.
Operations were largely unaffected at Amata, which hosts
over 500 factories and the navy had been asked to help pump out
the remaining water that was obstructing some workers at the
estate, 114 kilometres (71 miles) east of Bangkok.
"There is flood water outside of the premises and on some
surrounding roads, blocking entry for workers who are unable to
easily get to work," Wibun Krommadit, chief marketing officer of
Amata, said in a statement.
Flood water has receded in much of Thailand over the past
week but some remains trapped in parts of the eastern industrial
belt.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Martin Petty)