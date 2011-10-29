* Receding waters in north reduce flood risks in Bangkok
* High tides still pose risk to some areas
* Floods to push up global prices of rice, computer hard
drives
* At least 381 killed since July
(Adds detail)
By Jason Szep and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Oct 29 Receding floodwaters north of
Bangkok have reduced the threat to the Thai capital, the prime
minister said on Saturday, but high tides in the Gulf of
Thailand will still test the city's flood defences.
"If things go on like this, we expect floodwater in Bangkok
to recede within the first week of November," Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra said on national television.
Bangkok's main waterway, the Chao Phraya River, overflowed
its banks in some areas on Saturday during high tides in the
Gulf of Thailand, about 20 km (12 miles) to the south. The high
tides will last until Monday.
The city's normally bustling Chinatown was flooded, as were
the streets around the glittering Grand Palace and Temple of the
Reclining Buddha, areas usually thronged with tourists.
Buildings across Bangkok have been sand-bagged or walled off
for protection. Many people have left their cars on elevated
roads, although most of the inner city is dry.
Many others have taken advantage of a special five-day
holiday to flee the city. Those left behind have stocked up on
water, food, life jackets and even boats.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century have killed 381
people since July, wiped out a quarter of the main rice crop in
the world's biggest rice exporter, forced up global prices of
computer hard drives and caused delays in global auto production
after destroying industrial estates.
The death toll rose overnight when a boat carrying a family
of four capsized in strong wind, drowning the father, mother and
eldest son in three-metre (10 feet) floodwater. Their 6-year-old
daughter, the only one wearing a life vest, survived.
In Bangkok, which was sunny on Saturday, prices of eggs have
quadrupled as jittery residents stockpile staples. Many shop
shelves are empty but the government said flood victims would
have enough bottled water, dairy products, pork and chicken.
Cash was also in heavy demand. The Bank of Thailand has
repeated that there is enough money circulating to meet demand
for three months following a crush of withdrawals. Nearly 400
bank branches have closed across the country due to the floods.
The floods, which followed unusually heavy monsoon rain,
have submerged 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of land,
an area roughly the size of Kuwait or Swaziland, turning some
towns into urban reservoirs.
In some areas, crocodiles have escaped from
flooded farms and snakes searching for dry land have slithered
into homes.
Yingluck said the ebbing flood in northern provinces, thanks
to the draining of water into the sea through canals and pumps,
had reduced the risk of large volumes bearing down on Bangkok,
which sits only two metres (6 1/2 ft) above sea level.
"In this critical situation, there is some good news for us.
Our water-management plan went smoothly during previous days,"
she said, offering the city the first encouraging words in days.
MAINTAINING THE DIKES
Experts were also cautiously optimistic central Bangkok's
network of embankments and sand-bag walls would hold.
"We have to conclude that it's under control but we still
have to do as much as we can to maintain the dikes," said Anon
Sanitwong Na Ayutthaya, an academic on the government's flood
team.
Seree Supharatid, director of the Disaster Warning Centre at
Rangsit University, said coordination between city, provincial
and national authorities was critical.
"If the government can manage the pumping system smoothly,
with good cooperation, we may see the water receding by early
November," he said.
Although Yingluck expressed confidence inner Bangkok could
be spared, the city's suburbs faced growing misery.
Authorities expect the whole of Thonburi district, on the
west bank of the Chao Phraya, to be inundated within three days
and Yingluck said the water would remain high due to a lack of
canals. Seventeen roads across Bangkok are closed.
The Pinklao district of Thonburi, packed with
restaurants, shops and homes, was under waist-deep water. Some
residents waded through the flood, lugging televisions and
furniture.
People in Bangkok's northern Sai Mai district sat on rafts
built of plastic bottles and wooden crates. Shop owners perched
on sandbags, staring out at roads turned into rivers.
Water levels appeared to have risen in the riverside Bang
Phlad district, also to the west, with many people using boats
to make their way through the rubbish-strewn flow.
The Chao Phraya is rising as much as 2.6 metres
(8.5 ft) above sea level over the high tides and many
governments have warned their citizens against non-essential
travel to the city of 12 million people . Singapore
Airlines said it was suspending its Bangkok flights from next
Tuesday to Thursday.
Authorities have called for evacuations in four of Bangkok's
50 districts. Japanese engineers have been flown in to advise on
how to protect the main international airport and the subway.
Authorities have built a 23.5 km (15 mile) dike around the
airport and have reassured travellers it would hold.
Bangkok accounts for 41 percent of Thailand's $319 billion
economy. But even if the inner city is spared, the deluge in
industrialised provinces to the north has had a global impact.
Thailand is the second-largest exporter of computer hard
drives and Southeast Asia's biggest auto production hub. Global
prices for hard drives are rising due to a flood-related
shortage of major components used in personal computers.
Drive manufacturers have raised prices by 20 to 40 percent
since water poured into factories this month, Chuck Kostalnick,
senior vice president of international electronics distributor
Avnet Inc, told Reuters.
"The word we're getting is that prices are going to continue
to go up," he said. "This isn't going to be a one-time event."
(Additional reporting by Martin Petty, Robert Birsel and Alan
Raybould in BANGKOK and Noel Randewich in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing
by Robert Birsel and Paul Tait)