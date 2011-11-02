(Adds comment from city governor, details)
* City workers repair key flood gate
* Bangkok also under threat from flow to north
* Political rivalry looms over efforts to save city
By Robert Birsel
BANGKOK, Nov 2 Authorities in the Thai capital
repaired a damaged flood gate on Wednesday that has become the
focus of anger, fear and rivalry between arms of government
battling the country's worst floods in decades.
The central government led by Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, sister of the ousted populist premier Thaksin
Shinawatra, is at odds with the city government dominated by the
main opposition and former ruling Democrat party.
The floods that have killed 427 people since July are the
first big test for Yingluck, who came to power in a July poll
many Thais hoped would heal divisions that last year brought
violent clashes in Southeast Asia's second biggest economy.
Inner Bangkok, protected by a network of dikes and sandbag
walls, survived peak tides at the weekend and is mostly dry.
But huge amounts of water are bottled up to the north, west
and east of the city, and new areas are being flooded daily as
the water tries to find its way out to sea to the south.
Anger is seething in flooded communities on the wrong side
of inner Bangkok's flood barricades.
Residents of the northeastern Bangkok suburb of Sam Wa took
matters into their own hands this week and hacked away at the
side of a canal flood gate, aiming to let the water flow out of
their area towards the city centre.
Yingluck ordered the gate opened in the face of the
residents' demands. The Bangkok government objected on the
grounds that the flow could endanger the city centre.
But the city had to comply with Yingluck's order to open the
gate by a metre (three feet), leading to fear among inner city
residents that the disaster they thought they had dodged was
looming again.
On Wednesday, city officials and workers went to the Sam Wa
flood gate to repair the damage and limit the amount of water
flowing through.
"We are here doing the repair work and the police are
protecting us," said city administration spokesman Jate
Sopitpongstorn.
"They have to accept it," he said of the neighbourhood's
residents. Several hundred policemen were on hand and there were
no protests.
City governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra, watching
workmen with heavy machinery fix the gate, played down the
political clash and said everyone had to cooperate.
But, referring to the central government's change of heart
and order to open the gate, he said everyone should stick to
decisions.
"COMPLICATED SYSTEM"
The floods began in July, at the beginning of a particularly
heavy rainy season.
Economic growth has been hit and investor confidence shaken
as the water swamped industrial estates in the central Chao
Phraya river basin, disrupting global supply lines for auto and
computer parts.
Water is also approaching central Bangkok from the northern
Don Muang district, where the city's domestic airport has been
flooded and where one resident said the water had risen 5 cm
(two inches) in his house on Wednesday.
City deputy governor Theerachon Manomaipaiboon said workers
were building a wall of giant sandbags to try to stop the flow
towards the city centre from the north.
The wall is expected to be finished in three days but the
flood is difficult to predict as it makes its way through the
city's suburbs and a poorly maintained and often partly
built-over network of canals and tunnels.
"We have a very complicated system. Water in one area can
appear 20 km (12 miles) away," Theerachon told Reuters.
Bangkok's 12 million people account for 41 percent of
Thailand's gross domestic product and neither the central
government nor the city administration wants to be seen to be
responsible for an inner city deluge.
Both sides will claim victory if the centre can be saved.
But misery in outlying areas, especially north and west
Bangkok, and provinces to the north will take the gloss off any
success in the inner city, especially given a perception those
areas have been sacrificed to save the well-to-do city-centre.
Thonburi, on the west bank of the Chao Phraya,
opposite central Bangkok's glittering Grand Palace and
Chinatown, is mostly swamped with water chest-deep in places. It
could be flooded for weeks, experts say.
To the north, Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya provinces have been
largely inundated for weeks, along with seven industrial estates
that have sprung up over recent decades on what used to be the
central plain's rice fields.
Thailand is the second-largest exporter of computer hard
drives and global prices are rising because of a flood-related
shortage of major components used in personal computers.
Thailand is also Southeast Asia's main auto-parts maker and
Japan's Honda Motor Co said car production could be
difficult in the second half of its business year ending in
March. Its Ayutthaya plant has suspended work indefinitely.
"The 'Motown' of Asia has become 'Waterworld' overnight,"
the Nation newspaper said in an editorial, referring to
Thailand's position in the motor industry.
(Editing by Paul Tait)