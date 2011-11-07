BANGKOK Nov 7 Floodwater encircled two
industrial estates in the east of Bangkok on Monday and
disrupted bus services in the Thai capital, although mass
transit train systems were still running and central commercial
districts remained dry.
Starting in the north and northeast of the country in late
July, the water has slowly moved south, overwhelming
industrialised provinces and rice areas in the centre and moving
slowly into Bangkok over the past three weeks.
Somkid Tanwatanakul, deputy governor of the Industrial
Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), told Reuters floodwater had
reached the vicinity of the Lat Krabang Industrial Estate but
the situation inside the zone was "still normal".
"The water has surrounded the complex over the past few days
with a level now as high as 1.4-1.5 metres," Somkid said.
"We have strengthened dikes around the estate to 2.60 metres
(8.5 feet) high. My worry is if this much water continues to
hold for a long time with nowhere to go, the estate might not
make it."
The estate, which is 10 km (6 miles) north of Bangkok's main
Suvarnabhumi airport, covers nearly 1,040 acres and employs
almost 50,000 workers in 254 factories making car parts,
electrical appliances, food and beverage.
Among the international firms there are consumer goods giant
Unilever Pcl , Johnson & Johnson , Isuzu Motors
and Honda Motor Co .
It was a similar picture at the Bang Chan estate nearby.
"Our factory is still dry but outside, it isn't," Yaowaret
Kanjanachotkamol, a marketing manager at President Bakery Pcl,
said. "We have started to see water in some parts of the
estate."
The government's flood crisis centre said residents of 11
districts in Bangkok had been told to evacuate and partial
evacuation zones had been declared in another seven.
But it said its use of so-called Big Bags -- huge sandbags
weighing 2.5 tonnes -- to build a protective wall 18 kms (10
miles) long across the north of the city appeared to have been
successful in reducing flows into the inner city along the first
6 kms constructed.
WEEKEND MARKET OPEN
The government says 506 people have been killed and 25 of
the country's 77 provinces are currently affected.
The Chatuchak district in northern Bangkok was among the
latest to be issued with an evacuation order as floodwater moved
in over the weekend, although its huge market, popular with
tourists and locals alike, remained open.
The overhead Skytrain, whose northern terminus is by the
market, is running normally, as is the underground MRT system,
which goes through the area.
But many poorer residents rely on buses to get around and
they were having more trouble.
Saitarn Siriatcharanon, 56, told Reuters Television she had
been struggling for six hours to reach her son in the flooded
area, whereas normally the same journey would take 30 minutes.
Bangkok Mass Transportation announced the suspension of bus
services in the flooded areas, with military trucks offering an
alternative in places.
"I think it will take at least a month for the situation to
get better," said student Tanida Aupornrungrat, a view shared by
the authorities, who are having to import pumps to help.
Floodwater is heading towards Victory Monument, where many
buses leave Bangkok for other towns. Rama II Road, a major
highway to the rubber-producing south of the country, which has
not been affected by the floods so far, is also threatened.
