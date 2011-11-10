* Consumer confidence falls for second month due to severe
floods
* Slow-moving flood waters have killed 533 people since July
* Water spreading in east Bangkok but not in centre
* Tourist sector takes hit but main airport seems safe
By Alan Raybould and Kochakorn Boonlai
BANGKOK, Nov 10 Thai consumer confidence fell to
a 10-year low in October because of flooding that has taken 533
lives and shut thousands of factories, with another industrial
estate threatened on Thursday as water spread in the east of the
capital, Bangkok.
"The flooding has dragged down consumer confidence and it
will probably fall further if the economy is severely affected
and the government can't speed up rebuilding within 3-6 months,"
said university economist Thanavath Phonvichaisaid.
The consumer confidence index from the University of the
Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTTC) slumped from 72.2 in September
to 62.8 in October, its lowest level since the aftermath of the
September 2001 attacks on the United States.
The flooding began in the north of the country in late July,
ruining a quarter of the main rice crop now being harvested and
overwhelming industrial estates north of Bangkok in October.
Now the capital itself is in danger. Residents in a third of
its districts, mostly in the north of the densely populated city
of 12 million people, have been advised to get out.
Water has seeped into parts of Bang Chan industrial estate
in the eastern suburbs, home to 93 factories run by local and
international companies including Nestle SA , instant
noodle maker YumYum and President Bakery Pcl , which
makes buns for McDonald's and Farmhouse bread.
Yongyuth Thongsuk, deputy permanent secretary of the
Industry Ministry, said 16 companies had temporarily shut.
"Most operators who have stopped are in the painting and
industrial glue businesses," he said. "Major food producers like
Nestle, Farmhouse and YumYum are still operating as normal.
Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul told Reuters factories
had been advised to raise machinery from floor level but the
estate was only at flood alert level one, meaning firms could
decide for themselves whether they should continue operations.
Wannarat said 10 more pumps would be brought in on Thursday
to add to the 44 the estate already used to push water into a
nearby canal. "If all goes as planned, we should still be able
to defend this estate," the minister said.
Idthipol Patimavirujh, deputy managing director of Daily
Foods Co Ltd, the third-biggest milk producer in Thailand, said
its three plants at Bang Chan were still working.
"We can't stop producing. Bang Chan is now the only big
kitchen left for Bangkok people," he said.
ECONOMIC TOLL
The central bank has slashed its economic growth forecast
for this year to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent and may have to
cut it further if the flooding spreads right across Bangkok,
which accounts for 41 percent of the country's gross domestic
product.
"We still cannot tell the exact damage, but it will be
higher than 120 billion baht ($3.9 billion)," Deputy Governor
Suchada Kirakul told reporters.
The UTTC put the damage at 300-400 billion baht and
forecast economic growth of 1.5-2.5 percent this year. If
rebuilding did not start quickly and Europe's debt crisis
worsened, it may be just 0.5 percent, it said.
The floods would cut foreign tourist arrivals this year
by up to 800,000 from the 18 to 19 million expected, at a cost
of more than 20 billion baht ($651 million), Suchada said.
Suvarnabhumi international airport in the east of Bangkok is
functioning normally inside a reinforced dike at least 3 metres
(10 ft) high, but the old Don Muang airport in the north of the
city, used mainly for internal flights, is closed.
In streets south of Don Muang, stagnant water
chest-high in places was starting to leave dark stains on
buildings in places, a Reuters reporter said. Many locals have
refused to evacuate, some getting around on bamboo rafts, others
waiting at flooded bus stops for transport provided by the
military or aid groups.
Workers are trying to hold the line at the city's Bang Sue
canal running from east to west, pushing water into the Chao
Phraya river and stopping it from overflowing to the south.
Reuters reporters in the area said workers had largely
managed this so far. But highways to the north of the country
are inundated and Rama II Road, the main route to the
rubber-producing south, which has not been flooded, is under
threat.
Thursday sees the Loy Krathong festival, when Thais like to
float offerings of food, flowers and candles on rivers and
lakes, a symbolic pushing away of bad feelings and bad luck.
But Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra has cancelled a
big event on the fast-flowing river and urged people not to
float their offerings in flooded areas. That would add to the
tonnes of rubbish lying in sodden piles in the streets, he said,
and the candles were a fire hazard.
The Chao Phraya river snaking through Bangkok has another
phase of high tides from Thursday to Monday but a navy official
said water should not reach the record high levels seen at the
end of October, when banks overflowed in places.
($1 = 30.70 baht)
