BANGKOK Oct 25 Thai budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways International Pcl , said on Tuesday it had stopped domestic flights from Don Muang airport in Bangkok with immediate effect until Nov. 1.

"From midday, we will stop flying for all destinations until Nov. 1," Chief Executive Patee Sarasin told Reuters.

He gave no immediate reason. The airport is still open but the district around it is flooded in part and road access has become difficult.

