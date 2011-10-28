Traffic clogged roads out of Bangkok on Friday as thousands of
people fled ahead of a high tide that may worsen floods that
have inundated factories and prompted foreign governments to
warn citizens to stay away from one of Asia's biggest cities.
The country's worst flooding in half a century, caused in
part by unusually heavy monsoon rain, has killed 373 people
since mid-July and disrupted the lives of nearly 2.5 million,
until now mostly in the north and central provinces.
The flooding has started to affect production of everything
from cars to computer disk drives because Thailand has in
recent years become a manufacturing base for Japanese and
American carmakers and global technology companies.
Seven industrial estates in Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi and
Pathum Thani provinces bordering Bangkok have been closed,
causing billions of dollars of damage, disrupting international
supply chains for industry. [ID:nL3E7LQ05H]
Below is a look at some of the affected companies and
products:
HONDA
Honda Motor Co (7267.T) has postponed the launch of a new
model of its Life minicar due to difficulties in obtaining
parts made in flood-hit Thailand, a company spokeswoman said on
Thursday. Honda said it halted car production in Malaysia on
Tuesday due to disruption of component supplies from Thailand.
[ID:nL3E7LP1R8]
TOYOTA
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Thursday it plans to cut
output in North America due to the impact of the Thai floods on
its supply chain, and will halt production there on Oct. 29.
Toyota may run out of key Thai-made components this month, as
the floods disrupt supply of about 100 auto parts, the Nikkei
business daily said.
LSI
LSI Corp (LSI.N) said it expects its hard drive business to
dip over 10 percent sequentially due to Thailand floods and
said some of its subcontractors in Thailand had been affected
by the floods. The company also said it faces exposure in its
packaging and testing divisions due to the flooding.
DIGI INTERNATIONAL
Digi International Inc (DGII.O), a chip maker, said the
flooding had affected the facilities of its contract
manufacturer there and said all operations in Thailand were
currently suspended. The company said it is assessing the
potential financial impact of the production constraints and
said it believes its revenue and gross margin will be impacted
in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.
LENOVO GROUP
Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), the world's No.2 PC maker, said
on Wednesday that it expected some constraints on hard disk
drive supplies through the first quarter of next year after
severe floods in Thailand crimped global supply.
FUJITSU
Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T), Japan's largest IT services vendor,
said on Wednesday that disruption to hard-disk drive supply
caused by floods in Thailand will have a large impact on its PC
business in the October-December period, and it was hoping for
a recovery in the following quarter. The company said it would
tap its own HDD inventory and those of suppliers including
Seagate (STX.O) and Toshiba (6502.T) to ease the impact.
NIPPON STEEL
Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), the world's No.4 steelmaker,
expects its steel shipments to decline by around 300,000 tonnes
due to floods in Thailand, which would hurt its profits by
around 5 billion yen ($66 million), a company executive said on
Wednesday. The company also projected its crude steel output to
total around 15.5 million tonnes in October-March, largely
steady from 15.53 million tonnes in April-September.
AUTOLIV
Autoliv (ALIVsdb.ST) (ALV.N), the world's leading maker of
airbags and seat belts, trimmed its sales and profit margin
forecasts on Tuesday in the face of an uncertain economic
climate and component shortages from flood-hit Thai suppliers.
TESCO
Tesco (TSCO.L), the world's No.3 retailer, has closed more
than 30 stores in Thailand as a result of the worst flooding
the country has seen in 50 years, it said on Tuesday. The
British supermarket group said the affected stores were mostly
smaller outlets and represented just over 3 percent of its
selling space in the country. Only three of the company's
hypermarkets were closed, a spokesman added.
CANON
Canon Inc (7751.T) on Tuesday became the first major
Japanese firm to cut its annual outlook due to Thai flooding
and the strong yen. Rivals Sony Corp (6758.T) and Nikon Corp
(6758.T) were also forced to close plants. Canon said the Thai
disaster would likely cut annual sales by 50 billion yen ($657
million) and operating profit by 20 billion yen for the
financial year to the end of December 2011.