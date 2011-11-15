BANGKOK Nov 15 Thailand's flood-hit
electronics sector is expected to take two to six months to
resume operations now that floodwater in central Ayutthaya
province is receding, the head of a private industry group said
on Tuesday.
The flooding in central provinces of Thailand should
continue to affect the industry's supply chain until early next
year, Sampan Silapanad, president of the Electronics and
Computer Employers' Association, told Reuters.
"The earliest should be two months from November. That means
some factories may be able to restart part of their flood-hit
plants in early January," he said, adding about 40 percent of
the association's 47 corporate members were affected by floods.
The computer sector would be hardest hit by supply
disruption as the industry relied on parts from Thai suppliers,
Sampan said, adding it was difficult to estimate the exact level
of damages.
"The impact will be huge, but it will not be the same for
each company and the figures keep changing," he said, without
naming specific companies.
Thailand is a big Southeast Asian manufacturing base for
hard disk drives, with Seagate Technology, Hitachi
Global Storage Technologies and Western Digital all
having production plants there.
Western Digital has production facilities in Bang Pa-in
Industrial Park in Ayutthaya and Nava Nakorn Industrial Park in
Pathum Thani province, both of which have been hit by floods.
Seagate, which competes with Western Digital for the title
of the world's largest maker of hard drives, has two plants in
Samutprakarn and Nakornratchasima provinces, away from the
flooding in central provinces and northern Bangkok.
Earlier this month, Seagate lowered its shipments estimate
for the current quarter as the floods had squeezed capacity.
With operations disrupted at more than a dozen hard disk
drive factories, damage to the industry is significant and this
will have a direct impact on worldwide PC shipments through the
first half of 2012, according to technology research firm IDC.
In the first half of 2011, Thailand accounted for 40-45
percent of worldwide hard disk drive production, IDC said in a
recent report.
As of early November, nearly half of this capacity was
directly affected by flooding and a significant supply shortage
was expected by mid-November, continuing into the first quarter
of 2012, it said.
The Thai electronics sector was already suffering from a dip
in sales due to softer global demand and economic uncertainty.
Many analysts have downgraded the sector as the supply
disruption should show through in fourth-quarter earnings and
2012 looks like being a difficult year.
($ = 30.80 Baht)
