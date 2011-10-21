* Thai floods could hit hard drive customers in December
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 21 A looming shortage of
hard drives caused by floods in Thailand threatens to disrupt
computer manufacturers as soon as December and hurt tech giants
like Intel (INTC.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Dell DELL.O.
Thailand is the No. 2 maker of hard drives, used in
laptops, servers and TV set-top boxes, and damage caused by
flooding across the region could keep factories closed or
hobbled for months, analysts and executives say.
World output of hard drives could fall as much as 30
percent in the final three months of 2011 and manufacturers
that need them are now scrambling to snap up existing
inventories, according to market research firm IHS iSuppli.
Leading chipmaker Intel said on Friday it was keeping an
eye on a "dynamic" situation but expects existing stores of
drives and unaffected sources to help keep the PC industry
supplied. If manufacturers build fewer PCs, Intel sells fewer
processors.
"The PC supply chain has proven to be very resilient, as
most recently demonstrated in the response to the earthquake in
Japan," Intel spokesman Jon Carvill said.
Top hard drive makers Western Digital WDC.N and Seagate
(STX.O) both have factories in Thailand, where flooding has
killed at least 320 people since July and devastated
industrialized areas in the center of the country.
Western Digital's factories are closed and Seagate, while
its plants are running, warns it could face parts shortages.
Apple chief executive Steve Cook this week told analysts
on a conference call he expects an industry shortage of disk
drives.
PC PRODUCTION MAY BE IN JEOPARDY
Intel on Tuesday said the flooding would not affect the PC
market in the fourth quarter.
Since then, details about the damage to Western Digital's
factories in Thailand have caused some analysts to believe a
shortage of hard drives could start interfering with PC
production in December.
"There's a major disconnect here. We don't see how they can
not be affected and we're recommending investors avoid Intel at
these levels," said Brad Gastwirth, co-founder of ABR
Investment Strategy, an independent research firm.
Western Digital said Thailand accounts for 60 percent of
drive production. Its customers have about two weeks of
inventory on hand and distributors have around four weeks of
supplies.
As those inventories get used up, the supply of hard drives
may be about 10 percent less than demand for the December
quarter, estimated Rodman & Renshaw analyst Ashok Kumar.
With production in Thailand likely to be constrained for
several weeks, customers will face larger shortages in early
2012, IHS iSuppli analyst Fang Zhang said.
No. 2 PC maker Dell said the flood would have little impact
on its quarter ending this month but did not say how it
expected to be impacted beyond then.
A Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by
