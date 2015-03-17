BANGKOK, March 17 Thailand's Government Pension
Fund (GPF) plans to lift its overseas investment ceiling to 40
percent from 25 percent as it looks to boost returns, the fund's
Secretary-General said on Tuesday.
GPF is the country's largest pension fund, which manages
civil servants' savings. The ceiling has been proposed to the
Ministry of Finance for its approval, Sombat Narawutthichai told
reporters.
"We expect to get a gradual approval of 5 percent per time,"
he said, adding that the fund was seeking higher returns from
overseas investments, including bonds and equities.
The fund now invests 60 percent of total assets in domestic
bonds, 4 percent in overseas bonds, 12 percent in Thai equities,
15 percent in overseas equities, 5 percent in property and the
rest in other asset types, he said.
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)