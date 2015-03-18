BANGKOK, March 19 Big-money fund managers in Thailand say that rapid moves in shares of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY), Thailand's eighth-biggest publicly traded company by market capitalisation, have distorted key stock market indexes. Trading volumes of the stock have been relatively thin as most of the bank's issued shares are held by two major shareholders. Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) owns a bit under 77 percent of BAY's 7.36 billion shares. The Rattanarak Group, the founding family, holds around 20 percent of the bank, a source who works for the group said. That holding is split among several companies, and those stakes are considered part of the free float by Thailand's regulator. Below is Bank of Ayudhya's top major shareholders as of March 13, 2015 Rank Total issued shares 7,355,761,773 %holding 1 The Bank of 5,655,332,146 76.88 Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd 2 Stronghold Assets Company 166,536,980 2.26 Ltd. 3 Great Luck Equity Company 166,478,940 2.26 Ltd. 4 GL Asset Company Ltd. 166,414,640 2.26 5 BBTV Sattelvision Company 166,151,114 2.26 Ltd. 6 BBTV Asset Management 163,112,900 2.22 Company Ltd. 7 Bangkok Broadcasting & 160,789,220 2.19 Television Company Ltd. 8 Mahakij Holdings Company 158,726,810 2.16 Ltd. 9 Tun Rung Rueng Company 157,889,440 2.15 Ltd. 10 Super Assets Company Ltd. 51,421,714 0.70 11 CKR Company Ltd. 48,528,834 0.66 12 Thailand Securities 38,386,899 0.52 Depository Co., Ltd Total 96.52 Source - The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) (bit.ly/1DA0N0z) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)