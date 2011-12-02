SINGAPORE Dec 2 Thai Oil has offered about 3.6 million barrels of gasoil for next year through a term tender, industry sources said on Friday.

The Thai refiner is offering about 300,000 barrels a month of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading from January to December next year. The tender closes on Dec. 8 and is valid until mid-December, one of the sources said.

Thai Oil does not have a term tender for gasoil currently and has for the most part of the year sold cargoes on a spot basis, industry sources said. The company last had a term tender in 2010, but details are not available.

With Thailand moving to the lower 50 parts per million of sulphur gasoil specifications from January 2012, refiners in the country are expected to export 500 ppm and 5,000 ppm sulphur gasoil from next year, both through term and spot exports.

Sulphur content in gasoil in the country is currently capped at 350 ppm with refineries undergoing major maintenance work throughout this year to meet the Euro IV fuel emission standards by next year.

Thaoil, which is Thailand's largest refiner with a capacity of 275,000 barrels per day, is understood to have already started producing Euro IV compliant fuels. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)