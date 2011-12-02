SINGAPORE Dec 2 Thai Oil has offered
about 3.6 million barrels of gasoil for next year through a term
tender, industry sources said on Friday.
The Thai refiner is offering about 300,000 barrels a month
of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading from January to December
next year. The tender closes on Dec. 8 and is valid until
mid-December, one of the sources said.
Thai Oil does not have a term tender for gasoil currently
and has for the most part of the year sold cargoes on a spot
basis, industry sources said. The company last had a term tender
in 2010, but details are not available.
With Thailand moving to the lower 50 parts per million of
sulphur gasoil specifications from January 2012, refiners in the
country are expected to export 500 ppm and 5,000 ppm sulphur
gasoil from next year, both through term and spot exports.
Sulphur content in gasoil in the country is currently capped
at 350 ppm with refineries undergoing major maintenance work
throughout this year to meet the Euro IV fuel emission standards
by next year.
Thaoil, which is Thailand's largest refiner with a capacity
of 275,000 barrels per day, is understood to have already
started producing Euro IV compliant fuels.
