SINGAPORE Aug 7 Thailand has temporarily eased standards on the quality of gasoline used in the country following a shortfall in supply due to a refinery outage, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The government has slightly relaxed requirements on the benzene and olefin content of gasoline, along with regulations on its reid vapour pressure, the traders said, as it looks to encourage imports and make it easier for refiners to divert export cargoes to the domestic market.

The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at Bangchak Petroleum's 120,000 bpd refinery in Bangkok has been offline since a fire in July, though the firm hopes to replace it by October.

The temporary waiver, which started in mid-July, will last until the end of September for refineries and until November for retail stations, the traders said.

"The standard specifications for gasoline usually provide some leeway for adjustments to be made, so the temporary waiver will not have a big impact on cars," said a Thai-based industry source.

"The reason why the deadline is longer for retail outlets is they need time to empty tanks so that new batches will not be mixed in with the lower quality gasoline."

Thailand moved to Euro IV emission standards at the start of the year, meaning refiners had to meet more stringent standards.

While all refiners are able to produce the higher-specification gasoline, about 15 percent of supplies do not meet standards and have to be exported, a second Thai-based source said.

The waiver was only applied to gasoline as diesel is still in surplus in the country, the source said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)