BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's Government Pension Fund (GPF):

* To realign its investment portfolio this year, focusing on overseas real estate, infrastructure projects and emerging markets, Secretary General Sopawadee Lertmanaschai said in a statement on Thursday.

* To raise weight of Thai equities to 8 percent from 7.9 percent and of global equities to 9 percent from 7.9 percent.

* Weight of domestic bonds to fall to 65 percent from 68.7 percent, with weight of global bonds rising to 10 percent from 9.4 percent.

* Favours Asian bonds this year, including the issues of South Korea, Malaysia and Australia.

* The country's biggest fund had 522 billion baht ($16.44 billion) of assets under management at the end of 2011. ($1 = 31.76 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)