BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's Government Pension Fund (GPF):
* To realign its investment portfolio this year, focusing on overseas real estate, infrastructure projects and emerging markets, Secretary General Sopawadee Lertmanaschai said in a statement on Thursday.
* To raise weight of Thai equities to 8 percent from 7.9 percent and of global equities to 9 percent from 7.9 percent.
* Weight of domestic bonds to fall to 65 percent from 68.7 percent, with weight of global bonds rising to 10 percent from 9.4 percent.
* Favours Asian bonds this year, including the issues of South Korea, Malaysia and Australia.
* The country's biggest fund had 522 billion baht ($16.44 billion) of assets under management at the end of 2011. ($1 = 31.76 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10