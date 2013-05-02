UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK May 2 Thailand's largest entertainment group, GMM Grammy Pcl, has sold all of its stake in newspaper publisher Matichon Pcl in big-lot transactions with an estimated value of 470 million baht ($16 million), sources said on Thursday.
Grammy, which owned about 22 percent of Matichon, planned to use the proceeds to invest in its digital television and satellite TV business, sources close to the deal told Reuters.
There were five big-lot transactions in Matichon at an average price of 11.09 baht per share on Thursday morning, according to stock exchange data.
At 0404 GMT, Matichon shares were up 6.3 percent at 11 baht, while Grammy was unchanged. The broad Thai index was 0.26 percent higher. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources