BANGKOK Aug 1 Thai housing developer Quality Houses and its shareholder Land & Houses Pcl are in talks to sell their combined 50 percent stake in building materials retailer Home Product Center Pcl to foreign investors.

"We have been in talks with several foreign partners. The timing will depend on when we can conclude the negotiations," Quality House President Rutt Phanijphand told reporters on Thursday.

"We want to sell the whole of it if the price is attractive."

Home Product, the leader in the Thai do-it-yourself home improvement market, is 30.21 percent owned by Land & Houses and 19.77 percent by Quality Houses, according to data from the stock exchange.

Its shares are valued at $3.1 billion on the Thai bourse. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)