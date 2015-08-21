(Recasts with broader outlook)

* Erawan says cuts 2015 revenue target to 28 pct after bomb

* Erawan may delay REIT offer due to poor market sentiment

* Central Plaza says likely to miss 2015 revenue target

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Aug 21 Two top Thai hotel operators warned on Friday that a bomb attack in Bangkok this week would have an impact on earnings, and reduced revenue growth forecasts this year after signs of slower foreign tourist arrivals.

The Erawan Group, one of Thailand's top five hotel operators, is expected to be most hit given its flagship Grand Hyatt Erawan is next to the religious shrine where a bomb went off on Monday, killing 20 people.

The group cut its 2015 revenue growth target to 28 percent from 35 percent on expectation this year's occupancy rate will be 75 percent, from an earlier forecast of 77 percent, as some customers cancelled or postponed bookings, the company's president, Kamonwan Wipulakorn, told Reuters.

"Tourist numbers will drop in the third quarter after the bomb and we will be affected," Kamonwan said, adding the situation should return to normal in the next six to eight weeks if there was no more violence.

But Erawan is confident it will make a net profit this year due to a strong first-half performance. It made a net loss in 2014 when business was hit by months of political unrest and a military coup.

The company is considering postponing an initial public offering of its real estate investment trust (REIT) worth up to 1.8 billion baht ($50.51 million) due to the unfavourable market conditions, she said.

Erawan was on track to invest about 1.8 billion baht this year to open five budget hotels outside Bangkok, she said.

Shares in Erawan slid to a 15-month low after the blast and were down 2 percent early on Friday on concern about the tourism sector, one of the few catalysts for Thailand's struggling economy.

Rival Central Plaza Hotel Pcl, which runs the five-star hotel Centara Grand, also close to the bombed shrine, is likely to miss a 2015 revenue target of 20 billion baht ($561 million), Chief Financial Officer Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told Reuters.

"From preliminary assessment, we've lost about 17 million baht in revenue after booking cancellations. It is difficult to achieve our revenue target this year," he said.

Central Plaza's third-quarter average occupancy rate is expected to drop to 70 percent versus more than 80 percent before the blast, Ronnachit said adding the rate for the year is likely to be below an 80 percent target.

However, strong earnings in the first half should help the company post strong growth for 2015 and the company aimed to focus on cost controls to boost profits, he said. ($1 = 35.6400 baht) (Editing by Robert Birsel)