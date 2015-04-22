BANGKOK, April 22 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday launched a yuan clearing bank in Thailand, aimed at easing trade and investment with Thailand and South East Asia.

China was Thailand's biggest export market last year, taking $25 billion worth of Thai shipments, or 11 percent of the total.

ICBC (Thai) was appointed in January as the yuan clearing bank in Thailand, where it has been in business for five years.

The move will "enhance the internationalisation of the RMB , especially the utilisation of RMB in the cross-border transactions in Thailand and Southeast Asian countries," Ye Hu, chairman of ICBC (Thai) said in a statement.

The use of the yuan in trade and investment settlement between Thailand and China has grown remarkably, although the volumes are still small compared with major currencies, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairavorakul said in a statement.

"The share of trade settlement in renminbi has quadrupled between 2010 and 2014. As for investment settlement, the share climbed dramatically from a mere 1 percent in 2010 to 14 percent in 2014," he said.

Around 20 percent of China's trade was being settled in yuan by 2014, HSBC says, a figure it estimates to reach one-third this year.

Chinese state-owned banks have been aggressively expanding their overseas footprints in recent years, partly aiming to aid internationalisation of the Chinese yuan currency.

