BANGKOK May 8 Thailand has delayed the launch
of a 100-billion baht ($2.89 billion) infrastructure fund to
September this year, the latest in a series of delays in the
fund's launch, a government official said on Monday.
The "Thailand Future Fund" was first announced in 2015 as
the junta sought to finance investment projects to lift economic
growth. The fund's launch has since faced repeated delays.
The most recent delay is because the transport ministry and
a relevant agency are concerned over the high cost of launching
the fund, Chanvit Nakburee, deputy director-general of the State
Enterprise Policy Office, told reporters.
Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong previously said the
fund would initially sell units worth 40 billion baht to 50
billion baht to Thai and foreign investors, with a return likely
at 7-8 percent.
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters he
had asked the finance ministry to look into the problem.
However, the finance ministry is ready to launch the fund
and is waiting for what the transport ministry will say, Chanvit
said, adding the fund was needed for the country's development.
Growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged
its peers since the military seized power in May 2014 to end
months of political unrest.
($1=34.63 baht)
