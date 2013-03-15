BANGKOK/HONG KONG, March 15 Bangkok skytrain
operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl filed on Friday a
prospectus for Thailand's biggest initial public offering,
hoping to raise up to $2.1 billion with an infrastructure fund
to expand into new rail concessions.
The fund will offer 5.79 billion units in an indicative
range of 10.4-10.8 baht each, making the total deal worth up to
62.5 billion baht ($2.11 billion), the prospectus showed.
BTS has said it will buy one-third of the units on offer,
with total proceeds from the IPO set aside to invest in new
projects, including potential bids on four mass transit routes
in Bangkok covering almost 80 kilometres of rail lines.
The IPO would be the biggest on record in Thailand,
according to Thomson Reuters data going back to 1985, surpassing
the previous high of $727.6 million by Thai Oil Pcl in
2004.
Morgan Stanley, Phatra Securities and UBS
were hired as joint bookrunners for the IPO.