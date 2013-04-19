UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, April 19 BTS Group Holdings PCL's infrastructure fund rose 17.6 percent in its trading debut on Friday as Thailand's biggest initial public offering underscored demand from yield-hungry investors amid a flurry of listings in Southeast Asia.
The BTS Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund climbed to 12.70 baht in early trading from the 10.8 baht per unit IPO price. Shares of BTS Group, the operator of Bangkok's traffic-busting elevated Skytrain, rose 1.6 percent, while the benchmark SET index was up 0.3 percent.
Morgan Stanley, Phatra Securities and UBS acted as joint bookrunners for the IPO. The banks stand to earn about $30 million in fees from the deal, equivalent to 2.15 percent of the total raised excluding the sponsor tranche.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.