BANGKOK Dec 3 Thailand's CP All Chairman Korsak Chairasmisak said on Thursday he would remain on the board at the firm after the country's regulator fined him for insider trading.

Korsak said he had bought shares in the firm Siam Makro , for which he was fined. He said he had no intention of committing insider trading.

Korsak said he had accepted the fine and the verdict of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He also said he would remain on the board of Makro. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Orathai Sriring)