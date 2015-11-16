BANGKOK Nov 16 Thailand's investment agency
said on Monday it had approved applications for 15 projects
worth 37.5 billion baht ($1.04 billion), mainly in aviation,
farm goods and renewable energy.
Thailand's military seized power in a coup last May to end
months of political unrest but has struggled to kick-start
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy as exports and domestic
demand remain sluggish. Growth last year was just 0.9 percent.
The junta has accelerated approvals for investment projects
and offered various incentives to spur private investment to
help support the economy.
Nine of the projects worth 12.5 billion baht are in
agricultural goods, with five projects worth 6.4 billion baht
from Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thailand's largest
meat and feed producer, the Board of Investment (BOI) said in a
statement.
Thai Lion Mentari Co Ltd, which operates Thai Lion Air,
plans to lease planes worth 13.4 billion baht.
Siam Cable Holding Co will spend 6.5 billion baht on
producing electricity with wind energy.
In January-September, 1,769 projects worth 665 billion baht
were approved, Hirunya Suchinai, BOI secretary-general, told a
news conference.
Last year, the agency replaced previous policies by gearing
its incentives to more value-added sectors.
Among them will be tax exemption of up to 8 years, and
exemption of import duty on machinery or raw materials for
industries that focus on areas such as research and development
and innovation.
($1 = 35.99 baht)
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana and Pracha Hariraksapitak;
Editing by Orathai Sriring and Jacqueline Wong)