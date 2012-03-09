BRIEF-John Nichols resigns as CEO of AXIS Re
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
BANGKOK, March 9 Thailand's central bank plans to lift restrictions on purchases of certain foreign investments by Thais, including stocks, probably by the end of the year, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Pongpen Ruengvirayudh said on Friday.
"We will soon lift the restrictions on the amount of foreign currency deposits. For investors' investment in stocks through brokers, we expect to make it by this year," she told reporters.
Direct purchases of foreign securities would be considered in the next phase, she said.
The Thai baht has been volatile this year due to swift capital movements, she said, noting that the prospect of a resolution to Greece's debt problems could attract foreign inflows into the region. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021