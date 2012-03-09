(Adds quotes, details)

BANGKOK, March 9 Thailand's central bank plans to lift restrictions on purchases of certain foreign investments by Thais, including stocks, probably by the end of the year, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Pongpen Ruengvirayudh said on Friday.

"We will soon lift the restrictions on the amount of foreign currency deposits. For investors' investment in stocks through brokers, we expect to make it by this year," she told reporters.

Direct purchases of foreign securities would be considered in the next phase, she said.

The Thai baht has been volatile this year due to swift capital movements, she said, noting that the prospect of a resolution to Greece's debt problems could attract foreign inflows into the region.