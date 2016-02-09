BANGKOK Feb 9 Foreign investors' confidence in Thailand fell for a third straight month as concern about domestic politics exacerbated lack of appetite for risk assets amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy, a survey of stock market players showed on Tuesday.

Thailand military government unveiled its second draft constitution last month, but critics say it is likely to be rejected in a nationwide referendum. That could delay the time frame for a general election planned for 2017, already some three years after a May 2014 coup.

Foreign institutions took an 'extremely bearish' view in the end-January survey, with a plunge in the index to 10 versus 33.33 in end December, said the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO). That was the lowest since FETCO began conducting the survey in November 2014.

A level of 41 to 80 indicates a bearish view on whether the Thai stock market will improve over the coming three months whereas a level of 0 to 40 reflects an extremely bearish view.

Overall, the FETCO Investor Confidence Index (ICI) fell to 71.90 from a revised 74.35 at the end of December.

Foreign investors have offloaded a net 11.3 billion baht ($318.94 million) worth of shares for the year to date. Domestic institutions, including proprietary accounts, bought a net 12.4 billion baht worth, stock exchange data showed.

The confidence of domestic institutions improved but remained bearish at 77.42, while retail investors recovered to neutral from bearish.

The benchmark SET index had risen 1.2 percent in 2016, amid mixed performances on Southeast Asian bourses. It dropped 14 percent in 2015, for a performance that put it among the region's worst. ($1=35.4300 baht) (Editing by Simon Webb and Clarence Fernandez)