* IPO prices at 27 baht/share, low end of indicative range
* Sees strong response from retail investors
(Adds company comments, details on IPO, background)
BANGKOK May 7 Global Power Synergy Co (GPSC),
the power unit of Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl,
on Thursday set its IPO price at 27 baht a share in a bid to
raise 10.1 billion baht ($303 million) to finance expansion
across Southeast Asia.
GPSC President Noppadol Pinsupa said the company aimed to
conclude deals to buy stakes in two gas-fired power plants in
the second half of this year, part of its plans to tap rising
power demand across the region.
It is also planning to develop and invest in other power
plants in Thailand, as well as Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and
Indonesia, the company said in a statement.
Company official and financial advisers confirmed an earlier
Reuters report on the price of the public offering. The price
was at the low end of an indicative range of 27-28 baht, and
represented price to earnings at 20 times.
The utility is offering 374.6 million new shares, a 25
percent stake, to the public.
"We have seen strong demand from retail investors and we
will conclude the result of share subscription this evening,"
Varah Sucharitakul, executive director of Finansa Group, one of
GPSC's financial advisers, told a news conference.
GPSC will have a market capitalisation of about 40 billion
baht, Varah said, making it the fourth-largest Thai power
producer by market value.
GPSC is a joint venture between PTT and its subsidiaries PTT
Global Chemical Pcl and Thai Oil Pcl.
The company said it made total revenue of 23.9 billion baht
in 2014, down nearly 10 percent on-year due to lower income from
electricity sales contracts. But net profit jumped 36 percent
thanks to higher gains from investments and lower financial
costs.
Noppadol has said GPSC plans to invest 18 billion baht over
the next five years on capacity expansion and acquisitions,
aiming to more than double power generating capacity to 2,800
megawatts by 2019.
The IPO comes as Thailand's military government finalises a
long-term power development plan to meet rapidly rising demand.
Generation capacity will need to double to around 70,000
megawatts by 2036, the government says.
PTT plans to take two units in which it owns a stake public
this year. The other is oil refiner Star Petroleum Refining Co,
in which PTT owns a 36 percent stake, with Chevron Corp
holding the rest.
($1 = 33.34 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Simon Webb and Stephen Coates)