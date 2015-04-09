BANGKOK, April 9 Thailand's securities regulator
said on Thursday it will allow foreign firms to launch initial
public offerings (IPO) in the country and list on the Stock
Exchange of Thailand, effective immediately.
The change is part of a plan to promote Thailand as a centre
of fundraising for companies in neighbouring countries such as
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as well as in the Chinese
southwestern province of Yunnan.
The IPOs of foreign firms, as well as the local holding
companies of foreign firms, will be subject to additional
requirements such as a regulation involving investor protection,
the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)