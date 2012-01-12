SINGAPORE Jan 12 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) expects initial public offerings on the bourse to raise around 120 billion baht ($3.8 billion) in 2012, almost twice the sum raised in 2011.

"We have a few in the pipeline that were delayed due to floods and so forth," SET President Charamporn Jotikashira told reporters during a visit to Singapore on Thursday.

Last year, when severe flooding devastated industry from October and depressed the economy, IPOs raised 62 billion baht.

Charamporn added that secondary offerings on the exchange could raise a further 75 billion baht in 2012.

He said that a planned upgrade to its trading platform in July and a link-up with other Southeast Asian exchanges in August should help boost activity as well as broaden its product offering.

"We have a lot of plans to try to bring some international products in to the Stock Exchange of Thailand like Thai DRs (depository receipts), so some of the leading foreign companies will be listed on the exchange," he said.

The Thai unit of Malaysia's AirAsia, Asia's largest budget carrier by fleet size, said on Thursday it aimed to list in Bangkok in the first quarter.

It had planned to raise up to $200 million from an IPO in the fourth quarter of last year but delayed the listing because of the floods.

The SET had planned to demutualise and become a listed company itself in 2012 but it put its plans on hold in October while the government reviewed its capital markets strategy. ($1 = 31.7500 Thai baht) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Alan Raybould)