TOKYO Nov 7 Japan's Electric Power Development
Co (J-Power) said on Monday it has obtained $1.184
billion in project financing for a gas combined cycle thermal
power plant in Thailand and that it will start work on the 1,600
megawatts scheme by the end of this year.
J-Power, which has developed overseas power generating
projects in Thailand and five other countries, aims to start
commercial power generation in 2014 at the project, in the Nong
Saeng district of Saraburi Province.
A local subsidiary of J-Power has reached a 25-year power
purchase agreement with the Electricity Generating Authority of
Thailand, the company said in a statement.
