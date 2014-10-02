BANGKOK Oct 2 Thailand will revive talks with
Japan and Myanmar aimed at kick-starting the floundering
multi-billion dollar Dawei Special Economic Zone in Myanmar, a
junta spokesman said on Thursday.
The project is arguably Southeast Asia's most ambitious
industrial zone - a 250-sq-km (100-sq-mile) deep-sea port,
petrochemical and heavy industry hub located along the slim
Thai-Myanmar peninsula.
Thailand's ruling junta pledged to step up involvement in
the project, which has seen years of delays, following talks in
Bangkok on Thursday between Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha and Minoru Kiuchi, Japan's vice foreign minister.
"The prime minister said we will push to develop the Dawei
zone with Myanmar and Thailand and all sides are prepared to
move forwards with trilateral talks so that the Dawei project
can materialize as quickly as possible," Yongyuth Mayalarp, a
junta spokesman, told Reuters.
The project has seen years of delays that were largely
blamed on Italian Thai Development Pcl, the project's
leader, which had failed to secure private investment and agree
on a power source for the complex.
Thailand and Myanmar seized control of the strategically
located complex, billed as a gateway for trade in Southeast
Asia, from ITD, Thailand's largest construction firm, in Nov.
2013.
Japan has expressed increasing interest in Dawei - the
project could be a significant boost to swelling Japanese
industrial interests in the region - though talks with Tokyo
have stalled.
"We would like to see the Dawei project advance in
cooperation with Thailand and Myanmar after a long suspension,"
Kiuchi said, giving no further details.
Located in southeastern Myanmar with highway links to
Bangkok and Thailand's eastern seaboard, Dawei is slated to be
Southeast Asia's largest industrial complex, if ever completed.
The industrial zone would be a potential boon for firms
relying on the transport of goods around the cumbersome Malacca
Strait, the world's busiest shipping lane.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)