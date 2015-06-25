BANGKOK, June 25 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha said on Thursday he was not afraid of the press, days
before the government is to hold a meeting to teach journalists
how to ask questions that won't offend him.
Gaffe-prone Prayuth has had a love-hate relationship with
the media during the year since he seized power, at one point
saying he would probably "just execute" journalists that "did
not report the truth".
His office later said the comment was made in jest.
Affectionately called 'Uncle Prayuth' by his admirers, he
has overseen a period of relative stability but has been
criticised by rights groups for using heavy-handed handed
tactics against detractors.
Prayuth said he has never tried to censor the media.
"I'm not afraid of the press but I ask for fairness because
I have never told the press not to speak or write anything. I am
friendly with the media," Prayuth told reporters.
"I do not have control over the media, nor do they have
power over me."
Winthai Suvaree, a spokesman for the junta, or National
Council for Peace and Order, said the government would hold a
meeting next week for 200 local and foreign journalists to
"create understanding" and teach them how to ask questions that
will not offend Prayuth.
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in a message to
members of the foreign press this week said it had been alerted
to reports of journalists encountering difficulties when trying
to start, renew or change their media accreditation.
Winthai said there was no policy to stop foreign journalists
from renewing their visas or applying to work in Thailand.
"Absolutely not. There is no policy to stop foreign
journalists from working in the kingdom," he told Reuters.
Prayuth toppled the government of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra in a May 2014 coup, putting an end to months of
street demonstrations.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Pracha Hariraksapitak;
Editing by Nick Macfie)