BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
BANGKOK, April 19 Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due mainly to higher interest income, boosted by loan growth, along with a reduction in costs and a lower tax rate.
Kasikornbank posted a January-March net profit of 10.1 billion baht ($352 million), up from 8.99 billion a year earlier, and it beat the 9.57 billion baht forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.
Like other big Thai banks, Kasikornbank is benefiting from robust loan growth driven by demand from businesses. The sector will also benefit from a lower corporate tax rate of 20 percent this year, down from 23 percent in 2012.
The bank, which recently restructured, is aiming for loan growth of 9-11 percent this year versus 9.6 percent in 2012. ($1 = 28.7100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Jane Merriman)
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.