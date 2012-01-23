(Adds context, details)
BANGKOK Jan 23 Kasikornbank Pcl
, Thailand's third-largest lender, reported a 43
percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday, worse than
market expectations, due mainly to higher interest and tax costs
plus the impact of severe flooding.
The bank, 49 percent owned by foreign institutional
investors, made a net profit of 3.03 billion baht ($96 million)
in October-December, down from 5.28 billion baht a year before
and below the 5.17 billion baht forecast by 14 analysts polled
by Reuters.
Its 2011 net profit was 24.2 billion baht, up from 20
billion in 2010.
Although analysts remain positive on its long-term
fundamentals, short-term risks include a prolonged European debt
crisis and the prospect of higher regulatory levies.
"Kasikornbank expects to expand business strongly in 2012,
with forecast GDP growth of 4.3 percent. Loan growth is set at
9-11 percent with a flat net interest margin expected at 3.4-3.5
percent," Maybank Kim Eng Securities analyst Woraphon Wiroonsri
said.
The government is transfering to the Bank of Thailand the
burden of 1.14 trillion baht in public debt incurred during the
1997 financial crisis. Banks may be required to pay higher fees
to help fund the debt servicing.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate, which
places more weight on recent forecasts by top-rated analysts,
Kasikornbank is expected to post a net profit of 31.4 billion
baht in 2012.
($1 = 31.57 Baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat and; Ploy Ten Kate;
Editing by Alan Raybould)