BANGKOK Jan 23 Kasikornbank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender, reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday, worse than market expectations, due mainly to higher interest and tax costs plus the impact of severe flooding.

The bank, 49 percent owned by foreign institutional investors, made a net profit of 3.03 billion baht ($96 million) in October-December, down from 5.28 billion baht a year before and below the 5.17 billion baht forecast by 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

Its 2011 net profit was 24.2 billion baht, up from 20 billion in 2010.

Although analysts remain positive on its long-term fundamentals, short-term risks include a prolonged European debt crisis and the prospect of higher regulatory levies.

"Kasikornbank expects to expand business strongly in 2012, with forecast GDP growth of 4.3 percent. Loan growth is set at 9-11 percent with a flat net interest margin expected at 3.4-3.5 percent," Maybank Kim Eng Securities analyst Woraphon Wiroonsri said.

The government is transfering to the Bank of Thailand the burden of 1.14 trillion baht in public debt incurred during the 1997 financial crisis. Banks may be required to pay higher fees to help fund the debt servicing.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate, which places more weight on recent forecasts by top-rated analysts, Kasikornbank is expected to post a net profit of 31.4 billion baht in 2012.

($1 = 31.57 Baht)